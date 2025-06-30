БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
PM Rossen Zhelyazkov: Securing the EU’s External Border Remains a Priority for Bulgaria

Bulgaria plays a key role in ensuring the security of the Schengen area, with the protection of the EU’s external borders and the prevention of illegal migration remaining top priorities for the country. This was emphasised by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting with European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner on June 30.

During their discussion at the Council of Ministers, Zhelyazkov expressed gratitude for the European Commission’s continued support throughout Bulgaria’s Schengen accession process.

The Prime Minister highlighted that over the past three years, the European Commission has provided more than €300 million in support to Bulgaria. These funds have been invested in integrated border surveillance systems, high-mobility vehicles, and drones. Both Zhelyazkov and Brunner agreed that this is not only a critical investment for Bulgaria but also for the overall security of the European Union.

Zhelyazkov stressed that Bulgaria also commits significant national technical, financial, and human resources to external border protection, including increasing the capacity of the Border Police. He specifically commended the excellent cooperation with Frontex and expressed appreciation for their contribution to joint efforts.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of close collaboration with neighboring EU member states Romania and Greece, as well as the intensive political, strategic, and operational cooperation with Turkey. He noted a consistent downward trend in migration pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish land border since September 2023.

Zhelyazkov further emphasized that strengthening the EU's external borders should be a shared responsibility among all member states—not just those on the front line.

Addressing Bulgaria’s recent Schengen accession and the lifting of internal border checks, Zhelyazkov stated that there has been no deterioration in the security environment. Therefore, he sees no justification for extending temporary border control between Bulgaria and Romania beyond July 1 of this year. He explained that national and bilateral measures will be implemented in the border regions to compensate for the removal of these controls. Similar compensatory measures have been in place at the Bulgarian-Greek land border since the beginning of the year.

During their meeting, Zhelyazkov and Brunner also discussed the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, both of which present significant challenges to the EU's security.

