PM Zhelyazkov Expresses Gratitude to Oman for Crucial Assistance in Releasing Bulgarian Sailors from “Galaxy Leader” Ship

Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, expressed his gratitude to Oman for its decisive assistance in securing the release of Bulgarian sailors from the vessel “Galaxy Leader.” This statement was made on July 3 during his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, H.E. Said Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria—the first in the history of bilateral relations. Zhelyazkov emphasised the active and constructive role played by the Omani side in resolving this humanitarian issue.

“Without Oman’s assistance, this matter could not have been resolved. Your country acted responsibly and decisively,” the Prime Minister stated.

During the meeting, a mutual commitment was expressed to deepen cooperation and transform it into a foundation for a long-term strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the Sultanate of Oman.

Discussions focused on opportunities for joint work in sectors such as the economy, energy, tourism, innovation, renewable energy sources, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence. The upcoming signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the energy sector was highlighted as an important step forward. Zhelyazkov pointed out that Bulgaria is an attractive investment partner due to its geostrategic location, competitive tax environment, and access to EU and Southeastern European markets. Interest was also expressed in cooperation in security and the defence industry.

Particular attention was given to the forthcoming visit of the Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Economy to Bulgaria, expected to strengthen trade and economic ties and facilitate the institutionalisation of cooperation through a joint mechanism for regular consultations.

Photos by Press Office of the Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also expressed appreciation for Oman’s balanced and stabilising role in the Middle East region, highlighting the importance of diplomatic dialogue for sustainable peace and security. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to active participation in the strategic dialogue between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council.