President Radev thanked Ambassador of Qatar for his commitment to the release of Bulgarian sailors on Galaxy Leader

President Rumen Radev met today with Qatar's Ambassador to Bulgaria Fahad Bin Ibrahim Al-Mushairi and expressed appreciation for the personal commitment of the Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of the detained Bulgarian captain and assistant captain of the ship "Galaxy Leader" off the coast of Yemen, the Presidency said on January 20

During the talks, the head of state expressed his appreciation for Qatar's consistent actions to stop hostilities in the Middle East and release the hostages. President Radev highlighted the excellent political dialogue at the highest level on the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Qatar and Bulgaria's readiness to further develop and deepen this cooperation.

