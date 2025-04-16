БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Radev: "There Can Be No Good Governance or Justice Where the Law Is Not Applied Equally to All"

President Rumen Radev stated in a greetings address on the occasion of the Bulgarian Constitution Day

"There can be no good governance or justice where the law is not applied equally to all", President Rumen Radev said in an address marking the Day of the Bulgarian Constitution on April 16.

He emphasised that economic inequalities are deepening, and wealth and power are increasingly seen as guarantees of impunity. He reminded that constitutional governance is founded on equality before the law and the dignity of all people.

President Radev stressed that the principles enshrined in the Tarnovo Constitution should serve as a political compass in all times of national trial. He also extended congratulations to Bulgarian legal professionals on the occasion of their professional holiday.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria. "

"Today, as economic inequalities deepen and wealth and power are perceived as guarantees of untouchability, it is important to recall that our constitutional system rests on the principle of equality before the law and the dignity of every individual.

There can be no good governance, nor justice, where the law is not applied equally to all."

"The principles laid down in the Tarnovo Constitution—equality of citizens before the law and responsible governance—remain a cornerstone of our constitutional tradition, and in all moments of national challenge, they should serve as our political guide."

