President Radev: "There Can Be No Good Governance or Justice Where the Law Is Not Applied Equally to All"

"There can be no good governance or justice where the law is not applied equally to all", President Rumen Radev said in an address marking the Day of the Bulgarian Constitution on April 16.

He emphasised that economic inequalities are deepening, and wealth and power are increasingly seen as guarantees of impunity. He reminded that constitutional governance is founded on equality before the law and the dignity of all people.

President Radev stressed that the principles enshrined in the Tarnovo Constitution should serve as a political compass in all times of national trial. He also extended congratulations to Bulgarian legal professionals on the occasion of their professional holiday.



