President Rumen Radev had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

живо консултации президента румен радев бсп обединена левица
Снимка: БТА/Архив
19:10, 19.12.2024
President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is visiting the 'Novo Selo' training ground on December 19 to get acquainted with the activities of the Multinational Battle Group with Italy as framework nation and Bulgaria as host country, the Head of State's press secretariat said.

The two leaders discussed the challenges related to the complicated security environment in Eastern Europe and the need to strengthen the the defense capabilities of NATO member states in the region.

President Radev highlighted Bulgaria's ongoing efforts to modernize its Armed Forces and said that the new Parliament and the government are expected to continue to support this process. He also called for the accelerated construction of NATO’s oil pipeline in Eastern Europe, which would enhance the security of energy supplies in the region.

Mark Rutte underlined Bulgaria's contribution to NATO’s collective security system and emphasized the importance of the modernization process of the Bulgarian Armed Forces. He also commended the high professionalism of Bulgarian service members. Considering the serious geopolitical challenges facing the Alliance, Rutte urged the member states to aim at higher spending targets for defence modernization and enhancement of their defence capabilities.

