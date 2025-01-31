Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, distributed among the three Deputy Prime Ministers the functions of coordinating the general policy of the government and the interaction with the executive bodies of the Council of Ministers. This was announced by the press office of the cabinet on January 31.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth, Tomislav Donchev, will coordinate the work of the Ministers of Energy, Tourism, Agriculture and Food, and Education and Science. He will also oversee the government’s interaction with the Commodity Exchange and Wholesale Markets State Commission, the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency, and the National Agency for Vocational Education and Training. Donchev will be responsible for the overall organisation, coordination, and control of the system for managing EU funds under shared management.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, will coordinate the work of the ministers of Economy and Industry, of Health and of Culture. The Deputy PM's portfolio includes the Patent Office, the State Agency for Road Safety and the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance.

Deputy Prime Minister, Atanas Zafirov, will coordinate the work of the ministers of Labour and Social Policy, of Regional Development and Public Works, of Environment and Water, and of Youth and Sports. Zafirov will implement the Government's interaction with the Archives State Agency, the State Agency for Refugees, the State Agency for Child Protection and the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, will personally oversee the activities of the ministers of Finance, of Defence, of Interior, of Foreign Affairs, of Justice, of e-Government, as well as the state agencies for intelligence, national security, technical operations, state reserve and wartime stocks, public enterprises and control, and the State Commission on Information Security.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News