Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will be on a working visit to Strasbourg

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, will be n a two-day working visit to Strasbourg. During his first official trip abroad, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with the heads of European institutions.

On January 21 and 22, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will present the main priorities of the Bulgarian government, with the discussions also focusing on key topics from the European agenda.

