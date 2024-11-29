НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament

ПП-ДБ
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva,BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:46, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

Following the eighth unsuccessful attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament on November 29, Kiril Petkov from "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) said that they would not support a candidate from any party that has not backed their declaration aimed at isolating Delyan Peevski from all governmental influence. He pointed out that "the current strategy seems to be stalling, pushing towards the election of Sarafov (as Prosecutor General)."

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament

"Yesterday, we gave our support and it became absolutely clear that our votes were not enough. You know very well that we have concerns about a joint vote with Vazrazhdane, so this is one of the main reasons for this vote today, but again I stress our votes, as it became clear yesterday, are not enough," said Bozhidar Bozhanov.

Petkov emphasized, "Yesterday, we gave our support, and it became clear that our votes are not enough. You know well that we have concerns about voting together with 'Vazrazhdane,' which is one of the main reasons for today's outcome. But again, I stress, as was evident yesterday, our votes alone are insufficient."

Bozhidar Bozhanov added that joint voting with "Vazrazhdane" remains a concern for their group.

Meanwhile, Atanas Atanasov of DB suggested that new discussions and even new candidates should be considered, as Parliament must eventually begin functioning properly.

    Asen Vasilev highlighted that WCC-DB started with the declaration establishing a "sanitary cordon" around Peevski as a prerequisite for any potential support.

    Vasilev also warned that the country needs a budget passed within a month to avoid halting government functions. He expressed concern that daily political maneuvers are undermining any consensus on electing a Speaker of Parliament, which, according to him, only benefits Delyan Peevski, whose goal is to ensure Borislav Sarafov's re-election (as Prosecutor General).

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Code yellow for significant precipitation in Western and Central Bulgaria on Saturday
    Code yellow for significant precipitation in Western and Central Bulgaria on Saturday
    21:13, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
     Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
    Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
    19:42, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
     Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
    Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
    19:09, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
     For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
    For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
    18:45, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
     Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
    Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
    17:42, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
    Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
    17:23, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
     RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
    RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
    16:52, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
     Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
    Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
    16:05, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
     Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
    Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
    15:52, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
     Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
    Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
    14:03, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
     Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
    Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
    13:23, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
     A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
    A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
    21:25, 28.11.2024
    More from: Politics
    For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
    For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
    Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
    Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
    Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
    Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
    "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
    "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
    Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
    Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
    No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
    No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
    Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
    Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
    Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
    Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10 до 20 градуса
    Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10...
    Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател на НС
    Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател...
    Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в различни части на София
    Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в...
    Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
    Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
    Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
    Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
    "Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила детето си в 9-ия месец, искат наказания
    "Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила...
    Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите “Тракия” и “Марица” в Старозагорско
    Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите...
    ДАНС потвърди санкцията на собственика на Ботев
    ДАНС потвърди санкцията на собственика на Ботев
    Президентът Румен Радев връчи плакет "Св. Св. Кирил и Методий" на Музикалната академия в Пловдив
    Президентът Румен Радев връчи плакет "Св. Св. Кирил и Методий" на Музикалната академия в Пловдив