Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament

Following the eighth unsuccessful attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament on November 29, Kiril Petkov from "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) said that they would not support a candidate from any party that has not backed their declaration aimed at isolating Delyan Peevski from all governmental influence. He pointed out that "the current strategy seems to be stalling, pushing towards the election of Sarafov (as Prosecutor General)."

"Yesterday, we gave our support and it became absolutely clear that our votes were not enough. You know very well that we have concerns about a joint vote with Vazrazhdane, so this is one of the main reasons for this vote today, but again I stress our votes, as it became clear yesterday, are not enough," said Bozhidar Bozhanov.

Petkov emphasized, "Yesterday, we gave our support, and it became clear that our votes are not enough. You know well that we have concerns about voting together with 'Vazrazhdane,' which is one of the main reasons for today's outcome. But again, I stress, as was evident yesterday, our votes alone are insufficient."

Bozhidar Bozhanov added that joint voting with "Vazrazhdane" remains a concern for their group.

Meanwhile, Atanas Atanasov of DB suggested that new discussions and even new candidates should be considered, as Parliament must eventually begin functioning properly.

Asen Vasilev highlighted that WCC-DB started with the declaration establishing a "sanitary cordon" around Peevski as a prerequisite for any potential support.

Vasilev also warned that the country needs a budget passed within a month to avoid halting government functions. He expressed concern that daily political maneuvers are undermining any consensus on electing a Speaker of Parliament, which, according to him, only benefits Delyan Peevski, whose goal is to ensure Borislav Sarafov's re-election (as Prosecutor General).

