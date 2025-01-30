Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash

The main road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev (Southwestern Bulgaria) was closed in both directions due to a serious accident between a car and a lorry on January 30. The accident occurred around 4:00 PM.

According to initial information, the driver of the car was injured. He has been transported to the Emergency Centre in Gotse Delchev with chest pains.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

The detour route from Bansko to Gotse Delchev is through the Popovi Livadi area near Sandanski.

