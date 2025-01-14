Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority

Negotiations in search of a majority to form a government under the first mandate of GERB-UDF continue today, announced the nominated Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov on January 14.

Even today, just hours before President Rumen Radev is set to hand the first exploratory mandate to the largest parliamentary force, GERB-UDF, discussions aimed at securing a majority to support a future cabinet are ongoing, according to Zhelyazkov. He noted that negotiations are continuing with the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms today.

The other parties included in the potential coalition— "BSP-United Left" and "There Is Such a People"—have been brief in their comments, while "Vazrazhdane," "MRF - New Beginning," and Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) declared they would be active in the opposition. "Democratic Bulgaria" refrained from answering whether they are prepared to offer any support in the parliamentary chamber.

The structure and composition of the future government are ready. The formula involves an 11-4-4 distribution of ministries, with three deputy prime ministers representing GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People."

Rosen Zhelyazkov, GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group: “Until everything is decided, nothing is decided. At this point, assume nothing is resolved because everything is still undecided. Speculation will likely continue until tomorrow when we go to the President to receive the exploratory mandate. The outcome depends on how today's talks with the ARF, from whom we seek support, progress and conclude. Negotiations are being conducted within a three-party coalition agreement framework, and support from the 'Democracy, Rights and Freedoms' group is also being sought.” - Have all the names been finalised? - Yes, they are. There is no point in going into the parliamentary chamber without securing the necessary trust. - Does it depend on ARF whether you will go to the President with a list of names? - We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority.

Remzi Osman, Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF PAG: "Ask the leadership." Nadezhda Yordanova, co-chair of the PP-DB: "I think it is quite clear that there are no negotiations with the DB and the PP at the moment." Remzi Osman, Parliamentary Group of "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)": “Ask the leadership.” Nadezhda Yordanova, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria"(WCC-DB) Parliamentary Group: "I think it’s clear that no negotiations are currently taking place with DB and WCC."

BNT: Would you support a minority cabinet?

Petar Petrov, Deputy Chairman of the "Vazrazhdane" Parliamentary Group: “Only a 'Vazrazhdane' cabinet. We would support a minority government, but only of 'Vazrazhdane.'" Hamid Hamid, Parliamentary Group of "MRF - New Beginning": "Didn’t you hear Chairman Peevski?" Hristo Rastashki, Parliamentary Group of MECh: "MECh will not provide support."

When asked whether he is willing to propose a government without the necessary parliamentary backing, or in other words, a minority government, Rosen Zhelyazkov responded that they have not yet considered this option.

