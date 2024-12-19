НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

Sheep farmers from Sigmen claim that their livestock is infected with an incurable disease previously unknown in the country

eвтаназират болни овце ямболско
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:22, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Tension is rising in the village of Sigmen near Karnobat, where sheep farmers claim that their livestock is infected with an incurable disease previously unknown in the country.

The farmers say that the authorities are not taking any measures and a large number of their sheep have already died.

The farm, which houses around 2,000 sheep, began noticing a decline in the animals' health two months ago. Initially, the sheep were treated for suspected scabies as their wool started falling off. After giving birth, the newborn lambs died.

Tests for common diseases like smallpox and ovine rinderpest (sheep plague) came back negative.

"This disease hasn’t manifested here before. It manifests over time, but nobody knows when it will emerge. We insist that these two diseases—Maedi-Visna and Scrapie—be included in the list of diseases, just like smallpox, plague, and Foot and mouth disease," said Veselin Yanev, a sheep farm owner.

"Unfortunately, this disease is not included in the World Health Organization's list of highly dangerous infections that qualify for compensation. While it is not harmful to humans, it poses a significant threat to other animals," added Dr. Petar Pachev from the Regional Directorate of Food Safety in Burgas.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office
GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office
17:52, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 An outbreak of smallpox in animals detected in Kardzhali district
An outbreak of smallpox in animals detected in Kardzhali district
17:28, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
16:48, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet
PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet
15:50, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
13:44, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly
PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly
11:44, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
 Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged
Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged
11:06, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Energy watchdog discusses a significant increase in electricity prices from 1 January, 2025
Energy watchdog discusses a significant increase in electricity prices from 1 January, 2025
18:37, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
17:45, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
17:08, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
16:21, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
15:15, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
An outbreak of smallpox in animals detected in Kardzhali district
An outbreak of smallpox in animals detected in Kardzhali district
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet
PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet
Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly
PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly
Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged
Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged
Топ 24
Най-четени
Задържаха мъж с 10 пакета марихуана в центъра на София, ранен е полицай
Задържаха мъж с 10 пакета марихуана в центъра на София, ранен е...
Полицията ще използва и полиграф при търсенето на 13-годишния Ники от Конаре
Полицията ще използва и полиграф при търсенето на 13-годишния Ники...
Кремъл: Ясно е кой е поръчителят и кои са организаторите на атентата срещу ген. Игор Кирилов
Кремъл: Ясно е кой е поръчителят и кои са организаторите на...
Сарафов иска имунитета на шестима депутати
Сарафов иска имунитета на шестима депутати
Обвиниха Адел в плагиатство
Обвиниха Адел в плагиатство
БЛС за "публичния линч" на медиците в Сандански: Безучастното наблюдаване е бягане от отговорност
БЛС за "публичния линч" на медиците в Сандански:...
Нова болест по овцете: Заразата е открита при животни в Карнобат
Нова болест по овцете: Заразата е открита при животни в Карнобат
Каква е ролята на Русия на международната сцена - говори Владимир Путин
Каква е ролята на Русия на международната сцена - говори Владимир...
Наталия Киселова отказа да включи Споразумението с Украйна в дневния ред на НС
Наталия Киселова отказа да включи Споразумението с Украйна в...
Никола Цолов: Амбицията ми винаги е била Формула 1
Никола Цолов: Амбицията ми винаги е била Формула 1
Уилям и Кейт не присъстваха на предколедния обяд на кралското семейство
Уилям и Кейт не присъстваха на предколедния обяд на кралското семейство