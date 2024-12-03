НОВИНИ
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?

20:57, 03.12.2024
Bulgaria
The winter tourist season will be officially opened this weekend, marking the start of active preparations by the Mountain Rescue Service teams for a potential increase in accidents on ski slopes and in high mountain areas. What equipment do we need, and how can we avoid accidents?

According to the Mountain Rescue Service, the trend of more accidents continues.

Emil Neshev, Director of the Mountain Rescue Service."My expectations are for a decrease in the incidence of skiing and snowboarding injuries in the Bulgarian mountains. Unfortunately, the statistics show that, in fact, the incidence of injuries is increasing."

This year, the mountain rescue service was called in to help in 2,395 cases, 2,190 of which were on the ski slopes. There have been 179 rescues in the high mountains so far this year and 180 in 2023.

Emil Neshev, Director of the Mountain Rescue Service: " "In terms of winter season statistics, the majority of cases occur on ski slopes. Otherwise, everything else relates to the annual analyses we conduct—most of the rescue operations involve transport actions, mostly of tourists."

The main causes of accidents in the mountains are underestimating the conditions, poor physical preparation, inadequate equipment and unfamiliarity with the terrain.

Engineer Veselin Ganchev, Chairman of MRS: "Tourists need to be absolutely certain that they know the route well, having taken it several times during the summer. They should obtain a map when planning their route. Almost every phone now has GPS, but our recommendation is still that people have at least basic topographical knowledge."

photos by BTA

According to the Mountain Rescue Service, purchasing travel insurance is one of the most important things to do before heading into the mountains. In rescue operations so far, around 23% of people had travel insurance, while 25% paid for the rescue services. The rescue service is ready for the winter season and urges tourists to carefully plan their mountain trips.

