Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?

The easiest way to get around the streets of Varna - by ski, of course. The curious video was sent by a BNT viewer, showing a person "skiing" down a central street in the seaside city, perhaps going to the shops.

The mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, announced that he would fine the snow-clearing companies for their failure to cope with the winter situation in the city. This became clear at a meeting on February 19 in Varna Municipality with representatives of the district mayor offices, traffic police, "Urban transport" and companies for road maintenance in winter conditions.

BNT received numerous reports of uncleared streets in Sofia as well.

