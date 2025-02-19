"Guaranteed by Sofia Municipality": With a brisk step to the trauma ward (photos)

Just metres away from the Sofia Municipality building, the snow turned the pavements into ice rinks. Members of the public complain that the pavements are dangerous. By the way, this was the condition of "Dunav" street last year as well.

Sofia residents are complaining that the pavements in many areas of the city have not been cleared after the snowfall.

After heavy snowfall on Monday, there is a significant snow cover in Sofia. City residents have sent photos highlighting areas that have not been cleared.

On February 18, operations continued with de-icing mixtures and snow removal efforts in Sofia.

Members of the public are raising alarms about uncleaned pavements and underpasses, while the Sofia Municipality claims that cleaning has been done.

"In Sofia, 165 snowplows are on standby, and 94 were working across the 24 districts of the capital. All main boulevards and streets have been cleared, and there are no reports of delays in public transport or fallen trees or accidents. All boulevards have been cleaned, but due to heavy snowfall and traffic, there might have been some minor delays. By 6:30 AM on February 18, all bus stops, underpasses, entrances to underpasses, and underground stations have been cleared. Our colleagues from the inspectorate are conducting checks, and where work has not been done within the required time frame, penalties are applied," said Stela Stoyanova, from the Sofia Inspectorate.

She explained that snow removal operations on side streets and streets in residential districts began on Monday night. In areas where difficulties arose due to parked cars, snow ploughs will enter later during the day, as promised by the Sofia Municipality.

Photos by BNT

The pavement in front of the Sofia Municipality building has already been treated, but this is not the state of the nearby precincts in the area.

