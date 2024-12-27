НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Snowfall will continue, great time to go skiing

сняг продължава вали време ски
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:32, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Today, December 27, the weather will remain cloudy, with snowfalls mostly in mountainous areas. The mountains will also experience strong winds, forming new snow cover, with blizzard conditions likely, and snowdrifts in mountain passes. In other regions, moderate winds will blow from the northwest, temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria, continuing the cold snap. Maximum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, with Sofia seeing an afternoon high of around 2°C after a morning low of -2°C.

SATURDAY
In the next 24 hours, the weather will remain mostly cloudy. Light snow is expected, particularly in central and eastern parts of Northern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range between -4°C and 1°C, with maximums from 1°C to 6°C, and around 2°C in Sofia. Cloud cover will break up in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon. Winds will be light, but moderate northwesterly winds will persist in the Struma Valley and Eastern Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will remain cloudy, with light snow expected mainly along the northern coast before noon. Maximum temperatures will be between 3°C and 6°C. The sea will remain rough, with wave heights of 3-4 meters.

In the mountains, snow will continue to fall, particularly in the massifs of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, while cloud cover will break up in the west.

It will remain very windy, with strong to temporarily gale-force northeasterly winds.

Tomorrow, the Eastern Balkans will remain cloudy with light snowfalls, while significant rainfall is expected over the southern Aegean Sea. The western part of the Balkan Peninsula will experience clearing skies. Winds will weaken, but temperatures will stay below the seasonal norms.

Rain is expected in the UK, Denmark, and the Baltic states, while snow will fall in the northern parts of Eastern Europe, with mixed rain and snow in Norway. Most of Western and Central Europe, as well as the Mediterranean, will enjoy mostly sunny weather.

It will be sunny and calm in western and central Bulgaria on Sunday. In eastern Bulgaria, the wind will start to ease but remain cloudy with isolated showers. Minimum temperatures will be negative - between minus 5° and 0°, in some places lower, and maximum temperatures will be between 2° and 7°.

We will send off the year with warming and sunny weather, and the New Year is expected to be greeted with sunshine. From Tuesday, even the minimum temperatures will start to rise, and by Wednesday, daytime temperatures will reach 10°C-15°C.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
16:50, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
16:40, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of Saint Stephen
Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of Saint Stephen
16:15, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
15:31, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
14:54, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
13:12, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas!
00:08, 25.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Energy Minister confirms interest from Hungarian company to buy Lukoil Neftochim
Energy Minister confirms interest from Hungarian company to buy Lukoil Neftochim
21:44, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal
The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal
17:48, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
16:55, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
 Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
15:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
14:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas!
The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal
The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Топ 24
Най-четени
В снежен капан: Силен вятър, обилен сняг и десетки населени места останаха без ток
В снежен капан: Силен вятър, обилен сняг и десетки населени места...
Мъж загина при взрив на газова бутилка в автомобила му в Перник
Мъж загина при взрив на газова бутилка в автомобила му в Перник
Премиерът Димитър Главчев провери лично снежната обстановка на Витоша
Премиерът Димитър Главчев провери лично снежната обстановка на Витоша
В Деня на бащата: Протест срещу родителското отчуждение и за споделеното родителство
В Деня на бащата: Протест срещу родителското отчуждение и за...
София посреща Новата година със светлинно шоу, а не с фойерверки
София посреща Новата година със светлинно шоу, а не с фойерверки
Разследването на авиокатастрофата в Казахстан: Руските власти настояват да не се бърза със заключенията
Разследването на авиокатастрофата в Казахстан: Руските власти...
Добрият пример: 8-годишен коледар дари всичките си пари на болницата в Бургас
Добрият пример: 8-годишен коледар дари всичките си пари на...
90 населени места в Западна България са без електрозахранване
90 населени места в Западна България са без електрозахранване
БНТ 3 представя "Гостите на Банско филм фест"
БНТ 3 представя "Гостите на Банско филм фест"
В Гърция: Кирил Десподов вече не мисли за напускане на ПАОК
В Гърция: Кирил Десподов вече не мисли за напускане на ПАОК
Адам Биелицки, алпинистът, изкачил едни от най-предизвикателните върхове на планетата
Адам Биелицки, алпинистът, изкачил едни от най-предизвикателните върхове на планетата