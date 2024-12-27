Snowfall will continue, great time to go skiing

Today, December 27, the weather will remain cloudy, with snowfalls mostly in mountainous areas. The mountains will also experience strong winds, forming new snow cover, with blizzard conditions likely, and snowdrifts in mountain passes. In other regions, moderate winds will blow from the northwest, temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria, continuing the cold snap. Maximum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, with Sofia seeing an afternoon high of around 2°C after a morning low of -2°C.

SATURDAY

In the next 24 hours, the weather will remain mostly cloudy. Light snow is expected, particularly in central and eastern parts of Northern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range between -4°C and 1°C, with maximums from 1°C to 6°C, and around 2°C in Sofia. Cloud cover will break up in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon. Winds will be light, but moderate northwesterly winds will persist in the Struma Valley and Eastern Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will remain cloudy, with light snow expected mainly along the northern coast before noon. Maximum temperatures will be between 3°C and 6°C. The sea will remain rough, with wave heights of 3-4 meters.

In the mountains, snow will continue to fall, particularly in the massifs of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, while cloud cover will break up in the west.

It will remain very windy, with strong to temporarily gale-force northeasterly winds.

Tomorrow, the Eastern Balkans will remain cloudy with light snowfalls, while significant rainfall is expected over the southern Aegean Sea. The western part of the Balkan Peninsula will experience clearing skies. Winds will weaken, but temperatures will stay below the seasonal norms.

Rain is expected in the UK, Denmark, and the Baltic states, while snow will fall in the northern parts of Eastern Europe, with mixed rain and snow in Norway. Most of Western and Central Europe, as well as the Mediterranean, will enjoy mostly sunny weather.

It will be sunny and calm in western and central Bulgaria on Sunday. In eastern Bulgaria, the wind will start to ease but remain cloudy with isolated showers. Minimum temperatures will be negative - between minus 5° and 0°, in some places lower, and maximum temperatures will be between 2° and 7°.

We will send off the year with warming and sunny weather, and the New Year is expected to be greeted with sunshine. From Tuesday, even the minimum temperatures will start to rise, and by Wednesday, daytime temperatures will reach 10°C-15°C.

