Road Infrastructure Agency publishes map of high-risk road sections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Action Plan to make these sections safe has also been published and will be updated weekly

Road Infrastructure Agency publishes map of high-risk road sections
Снимка: Архив

The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has published on its official website a map highlighting road sections with a high concentration of traffic accidents. Alongside the map, an Action Plan to make these sections safe has also been published and will be updated weekly.

The map and the plan are available in a newly created section titled "High-Risk Road Sections", designed to allow members of the publi to easily access current data and monitor the implementation of safety measures.

The Chairman of the RIA Management Board will submit a report to the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works every month on the actions taken.

