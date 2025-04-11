БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
АПИ публикува карта на пътните участъци с повишен риск -...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: Ще се боря докрай
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Five injured in fire in the village of Dolni Lozen

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Запази
петима пострадали пожар село долни лозен
Снимка: BNT

Five people have been injured in a fire in the village of Dolni Lozen, the Emergency Medical Centre in Sofia said on April 11. Three of the injured are between 25 and 30 years old. Two of them have been transported to Pirogov emergency Hospital, while the others are being examined on-site.

The emergency call was received at 11:13 a.m., and three medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at an auto repair shop in the village of Lozen, near Sofia. Five fire engines and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. According to unconfirmed reports, three cars also caught fire.

The causes of the fire are being clarified.

Photos

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по...
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
2
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...
Лошо време в Северна България: Снежни бури предизвикаха аварии и затруднения в движението
3
Лошо време в Северна България: Снежни бури предизвикаха аварии и...
Григор Димитров се класира за четвъртфиналите в Монте Карло за пети път в кариерата си
4
Григор Димитров се класира за четвъртфиналите в Монте Карло за пети...
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел Иваничков е бил уволнен и пак назначен?
5
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел Иваничков...
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие
6
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
4
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
5
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
6
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...

More from: Bulgaria

Road Infrastructure Agency publishes map of high-risk road sections
Road Infrastructure Agency publishes map of high-risk road sections
Parliamentary Committee hears candidates for Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria Parliamentary Committee hears candidates for Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Popular pink pelican, Stoycho, returns to Varna Popular pink pelican, Stoycho, returns to Varna
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Bulgaria returns the remains of 2012 Sarafovo suicide bomber to Lebanon Bulgaria returns the remains of 2012 Sarafovo suicide bomber to Lebanon
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Hurricane wind in Ruse - tree fell on car while driver was inside Hurricane wind in Ruse - tree fell on car while driver was inside
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ