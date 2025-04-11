Five injured in fire in the village of Dolni Lozen

Five people have been injured in a fire in the village of Dolni Lozen, the Emergency Medical Centre in Sofia said on April 11. Three of the injured are between 25 and 30 years old. Two of them have been transported to Pirogov emergency Hospital, while the others are being examined on-site.

The emergency call was received at 11:13 a.m., and three medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at an auto repair shop in the village of Lozen, near Sofia. Five fire engines and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. According to unconfirmed reports, three cars also caught fire.

The causes of the fire are being clarified.

Photos