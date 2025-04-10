БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Popular pink pelican, Stoycho, returns to Varna

The bird has become an attraction for residents and visitors of the city

розовият пеликан стойчо завърна варна

The pink pelican, which last year became a real attraction for the residents of Bulgaria coastal city of Varna, is once again making waves on social media and now even has a song dedicated to him. Just days ago, the beautiful bird, affectionately named Stoycho, returned from a long journey to southern countries. However, instead of settling in traditional habitats like Lake Burgas or the Srebarna Nature Reserve — known nesting grounds for pelicans — he chose Varna once more.

A pink pelican wins the affection of people at the Sea Station in Varna (Photos)

The pelican Stoycho has already become something of a local legend. We found him at the city’s Sea Station, surrounded by admirers. Many people are eager to take photos with him, and even more follow his adventures online.

"I just saw him on social networks and we decided to come and feed him. We gave him a fish that we took from the fishermen," Ekaterina Moneva said.

After enjoying a snack and a swim in the sea, the pelican even wandered into a nearby travel agency.

“We’ve known Stoycho since last year. This year he’s much more social — he strolls along the quay and today stood in front of our offers, looking at them for a long time. Then he simply walked through the door, toured the office, and got familiar with the place,” said Aneliya Vasileva, owner of the tour company.

He often visits fishermen, who treat him to some of their catch.

“He flew in from somewhere, landed right in front of me, and I was surprised — he had a big head, a huge beak, pink feathers, and a sort of crest… very unusual,” commented Diyan Dakov.

The beloved Varna resident belongs to the endangered species of pink pelicans. Last year, he was found injured near the town of Beloslav and was treated at a wildlife rescue centre in Varna. After recovering, he flew off, only to return this spring with the migratory flocks.

“It’s highly unusual to see pelicans in Varna, as they typically navigate toward very different regions. But birds seek out familiar places — if he found food and comfort here, he has little reason to return to the wild,” explained Nora Lyutskanova, curator of the zoo collection at Varna Zoo.

Experts remind the public that pelicans are strictly fish eaters, and urge people not to feed Stoycho bread or sweets, as these can be harmful to his health.

