Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
Sofia Airport is operating normally under winter conditions.
The runway, taxiways, and apron have been cleared.
De-icing procedures for aircraft are being carried out, the airport said on February 17.
Passengers are advised to arrive at the terminal two hours before their flight.
Over the next 24 hours, cold and cloudy weather with snowfall will persist in most of the country, with rain in the southeastern regions.
