Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions

Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:09, 17.02.2025
Sofia Airport is operating normally under winter conditions.

The runway, taxiways, and apron have been cleared.

De-icing procedures for aircraft are being carried out, the airport said on February 17.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the terminal two hours before their flight.

Over the next 24 hours, cold and cloudy weather with snowfall will persist in most of the country, with rain in the southeastern regions.

Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
14:15, 17.02.2025
 Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
14:03, 17.02.2025
 A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
13:38, 17.02.2025
 Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
13:15, 17.02.2025
 On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
19:24, 14.02.2025
 President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
18:55, 14.02.2025
 President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy
18:03, 14.02.2025
 Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
18:01, 14.02.2025
 Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
17:54, 14.02.2025
 Conservation of the first statue discovered in ancient city of Heraclea Syntytica completed
17:18, 14.02.2025
 27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
16:59, 14.02.2025
 The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
16:45, 14.02.2025
Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
