Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?

Enhanced security measures are in place in central Sofia due to the New Year's concert tonight, December 31. Six security checkpoints at Battenberg Square will open around 8:00 PM.

Carrying firearms, sharp weapons, pyrotechnics, glass bottles, or other dangerous items is prohibited. Police officers will also monitor and prevent entry to individuals under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances. For another year, there will be no fireworks at the event. Instead, attendees will welcome the New Year with a light show, aiming to protect people with disabilities and pets. The use of drones in the square area is banned until 2:00 AM on January 1.

The concert will start after 9:00 PM, featuring performances by the band Faktor, Stanly, Kerana and the Cosmonauts, Maria Chakardakova, and Fondatsiyata.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the city center. Starting at 6:30 PM, movement along Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, between Rakovski Street and Independence Square, and the surrounding streets, will be closed.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News