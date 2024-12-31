НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?

There are six security checkpoints, which will be opened around 8.00 p.m.

нова година площад батенберг какви мерки сигурност осигурени
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:36, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Enhanced security measures are in place in central Sofia due to the New Year's concert tonight, December 31. Six security checkpoints at Battenberg Square will open around 8:00 PM.

Carrying firearms, sharp weapons, pyrotechnics, glass bottles, or other dangerous items is prohibited. Police officers will also monitor and prevent entry to individuals under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances. For another year, there will be no fireworks at the event. Instead, attendees will welcome the New Year with a light show, aiming to protect people with disabilities and pets. The use of drones in the square area is banned until 2:00 AM on January 1.

The concert will start after 9:00 PM, featuring performances by the band Faktor, Stanly, Kerana and the Cosmonauts, Maria Chakardakova, and Fondatsiyata.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the city center. Starting at 6:30 PM, movement along Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, between Rakovski Street and Independence Square, and the surrounding streets, will be closed.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
14:08, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
 Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
13:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
 Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
13:34, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
13:27, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
21:34, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
21:18, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
"Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
21:10, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
20:34, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
20:03, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
17:48, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
16:41, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
 Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
16:19, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ, заяви гл. комисар Александър Джартов
Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ,...
Вече две седмици 13-годишният Ники от Конаре е в неизвестност
Вече две седмици 13-годишният Ники от Конаре е в неизвестност
За края на войната в Украйна: Киев ще получи финансова помощ от Вашингтон
За края на войната в Украйна: Киев ще получи финансова помощ от...
Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад "Батенберг"
Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад...
Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца са лечими
Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца...
МС предлага специален бюджет до гласуването на нов
МС предлага специален бюджет до гласуването на нов
Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
Все още не е започнала реставрация на Паметника на Съветската армия
Все още не е започнала реставрация на Паметника на Съветската армия
Плимут се раздели с Уейн Руни
Плимут се раздели с Уейн Руни
Трима мъже са били открити мъртви в Странджа
Трима мъже са били открити мъртви в Странджа