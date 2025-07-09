Plovdiv District Governor Activates BG-ALERT System Due to Wildfire

The disrtrict governor of Plovdiv, Prof. Hristina Yancheva, has activated the early warning system BG-ALERT in response to a wildfire in the "Otdikh" villa zone near the village of Pesnopoi.

A warning has been issued to residents in the area, urging them to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Interior and avoid entering the fire zone.

The firefighting operation on site is being led by the Director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection (RDFSP) – Plovdiv, Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov.

According to his reports, the fire is located near the border between Hisarya and Kaloyanovo municipalities, both of which have already activated their local emergency response plans.

A coordinated response has been organised, with volunteers joining the efforts to extinguish the blaze. The fire continues to spread rapidly due to strong winds.