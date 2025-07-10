БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
12 more migrants detained while illegally crossing the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Снимка: Пресцентър МВР

On July 9 at around 11:30 p.m., a border police patrol from the Ruse Border Police Department, carrying out compensatory measures to counter illegal migration and human trafficking, stopped a refrigerated cargo truck with Latvian registration at the entrance to the district city. The vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old Belarusian national.

The vehicle was selected for inspection based on risk profiles developed from similar cases of attempted illegal migration at the Bulgarian-Romanian border since the beginning of the year. Upon examining the vehicle, the border police found that the refrigerated cargo compartment was empty, although the air conditioner was running. In the front section of the refrigerated trailer, they discovered a hidden compartment in which there were 16 foreign nationals.

It was established that the migrants were Iraqi citizens who are currently undergoing procedures for refugee status with the State Agency for Refugees. During initial interviews, they stated that their ultimate destination was Germany. The driver and the undocumented passengers were detained by the Ruse Border Police Department.

Yesterday, at around 2:00 p.m., a border police patrol from the Svilengrad Border Police Department detained 12 undocumented migrants near the village of Filipovo, in the municipality of Topolovgrad. According to their statements, they were also Iraqi nationals.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

