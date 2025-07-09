Mother and Son from Haskovo Arrested for Phone Fraud

A mother and her son have been detained for their involvement in three telephone fraud cases in Haskovo. The two were taken into custody following a scam they carried out yesterday, July 8, when they called the landline of an 81-year-old woman from Haskovo.

Initially, the woman posed as the elderly victim’s daughter, but the victim became suspicious and hung up. A few hours later, a male voice called, claiming to be a police commissioner. Using the well-known scheme of "assisting law enforcement," he managed to deceive the woman.

The victim threw a bag containing 16,000 BGN (approximately €8,000) from the terrace of her home. Upon realizing she had been scammed, she reported the incident to the police. A team of detectives from the local police precinct and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Haskovo was immediately assembled.

Investigators quickly tracked down the perpetrators and detained a 53-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son from the town of Dimitrovgrad. During questioning, both confessed and described in detail not only the most recent scam but also two others carried out the previous week in the city.

Victims of the earlier scams included a 77-year-old man who left 7,000 BGN in a park, and an 89-year-old woman who threw 10,000 BGN out of her window. Following their confessions, the woman returned just over 13,000 BGN, which was documented and seized as evidence.

The two suspects are being held for up to 24 hours. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.