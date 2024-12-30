Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures

The Sofia police are taking measures to ensure public order and road safety before, during, and after the New Year’s concert on December 31 at 9:30 p.m. at "Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg" Square.

Preparations for the concert are in full swing, and the stage is almost ready.

This year, instead of fireworks, the people in the sqaure will welcome the New Year with a light show.

The idea is to protect people with disabilities and pets.

The use of drones in the area will be prohibited until 2:00 a.m. on January 1.

The concert will begin after 9:00 p.m., featuring performances by bands and artists such as "Factor," Stanley, Kerana and the Cosmonauts, Maria Chakardakova, and The Foundation. At midnight, The Foundation will lead the audience into 2025. Donnyy, a musician from The Foundation, noted that they plan to perform "Tired Wings" in tribute to the late rock musician Kiril Marichkov.

Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Nadezhda Bacheva, stated: "Once again, there will be no fireworks at the concert. Instead, we’ll have a laser show to safeguard the health of children." "I always come out to this square with great excitement because it also connected me with people who are no longer with us. We are going to sing one such song from 'The Foundation' - 'Tired Wings', for all those who have flown away. And as a finale, we're going to sing 'Oath' and ask people to sing it for us to honor Kirill Marichkov, who passed away this year," musician Donny noted.

To ensure safety, people in an intoxicated state or under the influence of prohibited substances will not be admitted. Traffic on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Boulevard, between "Rakovski" Street and "Independence" Square, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. and a checkpoint zone will be established around the square. Attendees will be admitted starting at 8:00 p.m. through six control points.

Those wishing to attend the concert are prohibited from carrying firearms and/or sharp objects, pyrotechnics, glass bottles and other dangerous objects. Police officers will also ensure that citizens are not impaired due to alcohol or illegal substance use.

Drones will not be allowed during the event, and road closures will continue until 2:30 a.m. on January 1, when traffic will resume.

Earlier, the Sofia Municipality announced that parking will be prohibited from 3:00 a.m. on December 29 until 1:00 p.m. on January 2 on Knyaz Alexander I Square, Diakon Ignatii Street between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Aksakov St., and on Knyaz Alexander I St. between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Saborna St. Additionally, parking will be prohibited from 8:00 a.m. on December 31 until 7:00 a.m. on January 1 on Georgi Benkovski St. between Aksakov St. and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., and on Aksakov St. between Georgi S. Rakovski St. and Diakon Ignatii St.

From 8:00 a.m. on December 29 until 1:00 p.m. on January 2, vehicle movement will be restricted in the right lane of the southern roadway of Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between Knyaz Alexander I St. and Diakon Ignatii St. (next to the parking lot on Knyaz Alexander I Square).

From 7:00 p.m. on December 31 until the end of the event on January 1, traffic will be prohibited in both directions, except for vehicles with special permits or those servicing technical equipment, on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between Dondukov Blvd. and Georgi S. Rakovski St., on Diakon Ignatii St. between Aksakov St. and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., on Aksakov St. between Georgi S. Rakovski St. and Diakon Ignatii St., on Georgi Benkovski St. between Aksakov St. and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., on Knyaz Alexander I St. between Saborna St. and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., and on Lege St. between Saborna St. and Atanas Burov Square.

From 00:00 to 05:00 on 1 January the routes of the night bus lines N1, N2, N3 and N4 will be changed.

