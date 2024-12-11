Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov

The Speaker of the Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, has officially informed the acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, that MP Kiril Petkov has submitted written consent to waive his parliamentary immunity. Kiselova announced this at the beginning of today's parliamentary sitting, December 11, following Petkov’s submission of his consent yesterday.

On December 9, 2024, a request from the acting Prosecutor General was received for permission to initiate criminal proceedings against Kiril Petkov in connection with a pre-trial investigation from 2024, based on a prosecutorial inquiry from 2023, conducted by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. On December 10, Kiselova notified Petkov of the request and his right to familiarise himself with it and the attached materials. Petkov then sent a letter to the Speaker, giving his consent for the criminal prosecution to proceed, Kiselova said.

Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, requested the immunity of MP and co-chair of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, in connection with an ongoing investigation into Petkov's overstepping his authority as Prime Minister on March 17, 2022. In a social media post, Kiril Petkov said he would waive his immunity. The waiver of immunity was filed with the parliament's registry yesterday.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov was arrested on that date - March 17, 2022. The Interior Ministry said then that searches and seizures were being carried out at many addresses. Vladislav Goranov and Sevdalina Arnaudova were also detained.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News