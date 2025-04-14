Speaker of Parliament on the measures against the 'war on the roads': "Changes in legislation alone won’t be enough"

"Unfortunately, changes in the law alone will not be enough. The regional minister is taking serious measures, but this issue does not fall solely within the competence of one minister. I think that, in addition to him, the Minister of Interior (Daniel Mitov) and the municipalities also bear responsibility for these problems, said Speaker of Parliament, Natalya Kiselova, during a visit to Ruse on April 14. She was commenting on the public discontent over the poor conditions of the roads in Bulgaria.

She commented that those protesting against the "war on the roads" have every right to be angry, but added that simply calling for resignations will not solve the issues.

BNT: Everyone is calling for the resignation of the head of the Road Infrastructure Agency, but he hasn’t submitted it. How would you comment on this situation?

"This falls under the jurisdiction of the Minister of Regional Development. If necessary, he would request it. But resignations are the easiest solution—the more difficult task is for everyone to join efforts to improve the situation," Kiselova added.

According to her, the current cabinet will remain in power as long as it retains the confidence of the parliamentary majority.

The comment comes amid the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms-Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) statements to withdraw their support for the ruling majority ahead of a second no-confidence motion submitted to Parliament.