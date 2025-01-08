Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away

At the age of 64, renowned sports journalist Petar Vasilev, known by his nickname "Petela," passed away. In addition to being a journalist, he was a commentator and a former handball player.

For many years, he was a cherished member of the sports editorial team at the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), where he was loved by all his colleagues.

Vasilev joined BNT in 1990, with his first football commentary being the match between CSKA and Botev (Plovdiv) in the autumn of 1991.

He co-commentated with Nikolay Kolev-Michmana during the legendary match at Parc des Princes in 1993, marking the start of Bulgaria's unforgettable summer at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA.

He covered five European Football Championships (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012) and six World Cups.

Vasilev also commented on various sports at 17 Olympic Games, as well as World Boxing Championships.

Petar Vasilev will be remembered in the history of sports journalism for his vibrant commentaries and the high level of professionalism he passed on to younger colleagues in the field.

BNT extends its heartfelt condolences to his family.

May he rest in peace!

