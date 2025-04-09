SUV narrowly missed hitting 4 children at a pedestrian crossing in "Trebich" neighbourhood in Sofia (video)

The carelessness on the roads continues. This time the case is from the capital's Trebich district. Viewers sent BNT a tip and a video clip showing a driver running a red light and nearly hitting children on a pedestrian crossing.

After the tip, which BNT submitted to the police in Sofia, the driver of the vehicle has been identified and sanctioned. People took to the streets in protest.

Footage from security cameras captures the moment when four children cross the pedestrian crossing at a green traffic light on the central street in the 'Trebich' neighbourhood.

At that moment, a car coming from Novi Iskar, instead of stopping at the red traffic light, nearly hit the children crossing. Minutes after the incident, Katya Ivanova's child called her on the phone.

"My child called me and said, 'Mom, on the pedestrian crossing, an SUV almost hit me.' An SUV speeds by, honking at them, they run out the crossing, and it run a red light. If, at the sound of that horn, the children froze and stood still, and he hit them, what would we have done then?" commented Katya Ivanova, the mother.

Residents in the neighbourhood complain that this is not an isolated case. People have repeatedly reported the problem. The traffic police said the driver has already been identified and sanctioned.

"A fine for not yielding to pedestrians has been issued, the penalty is 100 BGN and 10 penalty points. If the violation is repeated, the fine will be 200 BGN, the points will increase to 12, and the driver's license will be suspended for 1 month. Additionally, for running a red light, the fine is also 100 BGN and 10 penalty points," said Inspector Viden Dimitrov from the traffic police.

Local people hope that their requests will finally be heard. They urge the authorities to take appropriate measures in time before another tragedy claiming a child's life occurs."