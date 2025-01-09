Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services

Tensions and processes of radicalization are being observed in migrant centres in Bulgaria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, according to security services. Intelligence and counterintelligence agencies report the possibility of potential reactivation of terrorist organizations in Syria and the possibility of a new wave of migration.

According to Plamen Tonchev, head of Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security (DANS), while the removal of Bashar al-Assad does not resolve existing problems in Syria—given the numerous ethnic and religious groups with conflicting interests—the situation could lead to the return of Syrian refugees.

There are prerequisites for the return of Syrian refugees and concrete actions in this direction are being observed. Issues concerning the future of the Kurds, the balance between Shias and Sunnis in the new government and the potential for a resurgence of the capabilities of terrorist organisations on Syrian territory all point to the possibility of an escalation of the civil war and the possibility of new waves of migration. Repressive actions against individuals perceived as loyal to the Assad regime, such as official of state institutions and security structures, also pose a risk of generating further migration, he said.

In light of recent cases involving illegal migrants, including the tragic deaths of Egyptian youths in Strandzha, questions have arisen regarding the growing flow of Egyptian migrants passing through Bulgaria on their way to Europe.

Egypt is now in the top 5 countries of origin of irregular migrants who have applied for protection in Bulgaria. Data for the period from 1 January to 31 October 2024 show that 580 Egyptians requested protection in our country, with 578 being men and 416 aged between 14 and 17. This indicates the emergence of a new migration trend.

These migrants are primarily aiming to reach Central and Western Europe. Analysis by the security services of countries along this route suggests that the flow may be organized by international criminal groups involved in trafficking young men for labour exploitation, sexual exploitation, and organ trafficking. It is now the task of investigative authorities to verify this information and, if confirmed, to identify and pursue the leaders of these criminal organizations.

