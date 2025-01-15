НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched

It will transmit data for the European Union’s Copernicus program

изстреляха първия български спътник балкан
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
01:41, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The first Bulgarian satellite Balkan-1 was launched, which will transmit data for the Copernicus programme of the European Union. Developed by the company EnduroSat, the satellite was put into orbit using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg base in Santa Barbara, California. The mission launch was observed online at the Planetarium of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna.

The satellite is designed to collect data from space that is of national and regional interest, explained Lyubomir Toshev, a software architect at EnduroSat, in an interview with BTA. The satellite will be able to monitor marine basins and ships, assist in disaster relief, contribute to map creation, and conduct surveillance of coastal areas and strategic infrastructure. The main idea is to also contribute to security.

"There is a multispectral sensor on board that monitors the Earth and water bodies in several spectral bands. This can extract information about the content of various chemicals and elements in the water and soil, monitor their quality, analysing the level of various pollutants and the content of microplastics," he explained.

This is the first entirely Bulgarian satellite with a scientific and security purpose, Toshev added. While the company has previously launched dozens of other satellites, they were primarily for commercial purposes.

"Balkan-1" is a nanosatellite weighing 32 kg, with a sensor resolution capable of observing 1.5 square meters of Earth's surface per pixel. It orbits 500 kilometres above the Earth and has a planned lifespan of five years, after which it will descend and burn up to avoid creating space debris, Toshev explained.

The satellite is part of the EU's flagship space programme Copernicus, aimed at studying various characteristics of the Earth. It was selected through a competitive process, Toshev added. All systems of the satellite were manufactured in Bulgaria, except for the multispectral sensor. A unique feature of "Balkan-1" is its advanced onboard data processing capabilities, using artificial intelligence, which helps deliver processed and useful information to Earth. The company believes they have made all the necessary decisions to ensure the satellite fulfills its mission over the course of five years.

This is another launch carried out by EnduroSat using Falcon 9 from California, Toshev noted, emphasizing that the rocket is reusable. For this mission, the rocket carried 135 other satellites, which are deployed once it reaches orbit.

At the Naval Academy’s Planetarium, an exhibition has been arranged, showing data from other EnduroSat satellites, including images from Antarctica’s ice sheets, the Sahara, and the Bahamas.

The company plans to gradually create a constellation of 120 Balkan satellites, which will provide much broader Earth observation coverage.

Source: BTA

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
22:52, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
21:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
21:15, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
20:43, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
 Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
19:46, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
19:07, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
18:04, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
16:41, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation
Chief State Health Inspector: Flu activity is rising, five districts on the verge of pre-epidemic situation
16:23, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
 Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
15:51, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
15:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
14:37, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
Partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Nedelino (PHOTOS)
Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting
Топ 24
Най-четени
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите и разходите
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите...
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако има мнозинство
Росен Желязков: При президента ще отидем със списък с имена, ако...
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" тази неделя...
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Възрастен мъж загина при пожар в апартамент в центъра на Пловдив
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Доц. Ангел Кунчев: Пет области са на ръба на предепидемична обстановка
Правната комисия в НС гласува да бъде спряна процедурата за избор на главен прокурор
Правната комисия в НС гласува да бъде спряна процедурата за избор...
ДПС - ДПС ще подкрепи правителство на ГЕРБ - СДС, "БСП - Обединена левица" и ИТН
ДПС - ДПС ще подкрепи правителство на ГЕРБ - СДС, "БСП -...
5 години след бруталния побой над Слави Ангелов: Присъди, абсурди и истината за поръчителя
5 години след бруталния побой над Слави Ангелов: Присъди, абсурди и...
Пиян и дрогиран шофьор на инкасо автомобил удари кола в Разградско, предложил 6000 лв. подкуп от служебните пари
Пиян и дрогиран шофьор на инкасо автомобил удари кола в Разградско,...
За жените с любов! С дълбока признателност: Ваш Милан
За жените с любов! С дълбока признателност: Ваш Милан