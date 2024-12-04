The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation

The largest arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition ever found in the country has been seized in a specialised police operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime. During the operation, officers of the Counter-Terrorism unit also found a specially equipped workshop for conversion of firearms.

The operation was carried out on 3 December on the territory of Smolyan disrict and the cities of Sofia, Vratsa and Shumen, under the guidance and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Smolyan.

In the course of the operation, two men were arrested and subsequently charged.

