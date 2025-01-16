The Smolyan lakes froze over after several days of sub-zero temperatures and snowfall, transforming the icy lake surfaces into a beautiful winter landscape around Smolyan.

Photos by BTA

Residents of the "Kaptazha" neighbourhood explain that with the series of warm winters in recent years, the freezing of the Smolyan Lakes has become an increasingly rare sight for the people of Smolyan. During unusually warm winters, ice on the Smolyan Lakes forms and lasts for much shorter periods.

The Dospat dam has not frozen over yet, the Dospat Municipality said. Local officials explain that for ice to form, the temperatures in the Dospat area must remain below freezing even during the day.

Photo by BTA

***

The Smolyan Lakes are located along the valley of the Cherna River, in Southern Bulgaria near the town of Smolyan.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News