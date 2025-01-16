НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The Smolyan lakes froze over

Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:15, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Smolyan lakes froze over after several days of sub-zero temperatures and snowfall, transforming the icy lake surfaces into a beautiful winter landscape around Smolyan.

Photos by BTA

Residents of the "Kaptazha" neighbourhood explain that with the series of warm winters in recent years, the freezing of the Smolyan Lakes has become an increasingly rare sight for the people of Smolyan. During unusually warm winters, ice on the Smolyan Lakes forms and lasts for much shorter periods.

The Dospat dam has not frozen over yet, the Dospat Municipality said. Local officials explain that for ice to form, the temperatures in the Dospat area must remain below freezing even during the day.

Photo by BTA

***

The Smolyan Lakes are located along the valley of the Cherna River, in Southern Bulgaria near the town of Smolyan.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
22:06, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
21:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 14:02 мин.
 "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
18:14, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
17:01, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
14:18, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
13:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
13:12, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
12:38, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
12:26, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
12:07, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
More from: Culture
110 years of Bulgarian cinema celeberated on January 13
110 years of Bulgarian cinema celeberated on January 13
"Giselle" - world ballet stars on the stage of the Sofia Opera
"Giselle" - world ballet stars on the stage of the Sofia Opera
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display
Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има правителство
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има...
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
България вече с редовно правителство - парламентът гласува кабинета "Желязков"
България вече с редовно правителство - парламентът гласува кабинета...
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Лия Каратанчева отпадна във втория кръг на сингъл на турнир в САЩ
Лия Каратанчева отпадна във втория кръг на сингъл на турнир в САЩ
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition