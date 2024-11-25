TISP party leader is opposed to Boyko Borissov of GERB becoming Prime Minister and Atanas Atanasov of WCC-DB becoming Speaker of Parliament

Regarding the proposal of Boyko Borissov (of GERB) as Prime Minister and Atanas Atanasov (of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria) as Speaker of Parliament – a firm no! This was written by Slavi Trifonov, leader of There Is Such a People (TISP), in a statement to the media on November 25.

Borissov: In two to three months, we can pull the country out of the swamp

"Concerning the recent statements made by Boyko Borissov to the media, I would like to clearly note the following: neither I, nor any of my representatives, have held negotiations in the past few days with GERB or anyone from GERB, about anything. I exclude the last meeting in Parliament, where Mr. Toshko Yordanov and the leadership of the TISP parliamentary group met with Mr. Boyko Borissov and the leadership of the GERB parliamentary group, but no agreements were reached and no discussions took place regarding a future majority or the Speaker of Parliament. The talks were about the current state of the country. Therefore, I want to clearly state that our position remains unchanged, both regarding the Speaker of Parliament and the formation of a majority for the governance of the country," Trifonov writes in his position.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News