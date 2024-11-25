НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

TISP party leader is opposed to Boyko Borissov of GERB becoming Prime Minister and Atanas Atanasov of WCC-DB becoming Speaker of Parliament

tisp party leader opposed boyko borissov gerb becoming prime minister atanas atanasov wcc becoming speaker parliament
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
23:21, 25.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Regarding the proposal of Boyko Borissov (of GERB) as Prime Minister and Atanas Atanasov (of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria) as Speaker of Parliament – a firm no! This was written by Slavi Trifonov, leader of There Is Such a People (TISP), in a statement to the media on November 25.

Borissov: In two to three months, we can pull the country out of the swamp

"Concerning the recent statements made by Boyko Borissov to the media, I would like to clearly note the following: neither I, nor any of my representatives, have held negotiations in the past few days with GERB or anyone from GERB, about anything. I exclude the last meeting in Parliament, where Mr. Toshko Yordanov and the leadership of the TISP parliamentary group met with Mr. Boyko Borissov and the leadership of the GERB parliamentary group, but no agreements were reached and no discussions took place regarding a future majority or the Speaker of Parliament. The talks were about the current state of the country. Therefore, I want to clearly state that our position remains unchanged, both regarding the Speaker of Parliament and the formation of a majority for the governance of the country," Trifonov writes in his position.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Politics
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov: Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice
WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov: Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
MECh Party Calls for Unification against GERB Leader Borissov, MRF-New Beginning Leader Peevski
MECh Party Calls for Unification against GERB Leader Borissov, MRF-New Beginning Leader Peevski
Емил Стоилов: Докато има шанс, трябва да вярваме и да не се отказваме
Емил Стоилов: Докато има шанс, трябва да вярваме и да не се отказваме