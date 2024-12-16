Tragedy in Blagoevgrad - boy and girl found dead

The two young people, who had been missing all day on December 15, were found dead. According to preliminary information, there were no signs of violence on the bodies.

The bodies of the two youths were discovered around 7:30 p.m. in the apartment of a friend of the boy. The girl was 18 years old from Blagoevgrad, and the boy was 19 years old from the village of Riltsi.

The bodies were found by another friend of the boy, who had tried to contact him multiple times without success. He traced their chat conversations, which led him to the apartment. Early reports suggested that the two may have suffocated from a gas heater.

The young people were last seen yesterday in the village of Riltsi. After the girl did not return home for over 24 hours, her mother reported her disappearance to the police. Throughout the day, family members and volunteers joined the search for the two, but unfortunately, it ended tragically with the discovery of the bodies.

Family members expressed outrage that the police did not begin a search earlier, as, by law, authorities must wait 24 hours after a missing person report is filed.

Investigative proceedings are underway to establish all the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

