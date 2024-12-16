НОВИНИ
Tragedy in Blagoevgrad - boy and girl found dead

трагедия благоевград откриха мъртви момче момиче
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:49, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The two young people, who had been missing all day on December 15, were found dead. According to preliminary information, there were no signs of violence on the bodies.

The bodies of the two youths were discovered around 7:30 p.m. in the apartment of a friend of the boy. The girl was 18 years old from Blagoevgrad, and the boy was 19 years old from the village of Riltsi.

The bodies were found by another friend of the boy, who had tried to contact him multiple times without success. He traced their chat conversations, which led him to the apartment. Early reports suggested that the two may have suffocated from a gas heater.

The young people were last seen yesterday in the village of Riltsi. After the girl did not return home for over 24 hours, her mother reported her disappearance to the police. Throughout the day, family members and volunteers joined the search for the two, but unfortunately, it ended tragically with the discovery of the bodies.

Family members expressed outrage that the police did not begin a search earlier, as, by law, authorities must wait 24 hours after a missing person report is filed.

Investigative proceedings are underway to establish all the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia
15:47, 16.12.2024
In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia
15:47, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
 Cocaine with an estimated street value of millions of dollars found on a ship in the port of Burgas
14:14, 16.12.2024
Cocaine with an estimated street value of millions of dollars found on a ship in the port of Burgas
14:14, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
13:39, 16.12.2024
National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
13:39, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Ministry of Transport and Communications: We are witnessing another speculative statement regarding construction of railway link between Bulgaria and North Macedonia
20:37, 13.12.2024
Ministry of Transport and Communications: We are witnessing another speculative statement regarding construction of railway link between Bulgaria and North Macedonia
20:37, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
 Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria and the US establish enhanced partnership in border security
19:30, 13.12.2024
Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria and the US establish enhanced partnership in border security
19:30, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Conference on the role of women in diplomacy held under the patronage of Bulgaria's Vice President
18:11, 13.12.2024
Conference on the role of women in diplomacy held under the patronage of Bulgaria's Vice President
18:11, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB comments on proposal for lifting the Immunity of MP Lena Borislavova: The dirty machine started hitting us
17:53, 13.12.2024
Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB comments on proposal for lifting the Immunity of MP Lena Borislavova: The dirty machine started hitting us
17:53, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'
17:30, 13.12.2024
Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'
17:30, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 MPs called for a new budget for 2025
16:39, 13.12.2024
MPs called for a new budget for 2025
16:39, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 07:22 мин.
 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó, visits Bulgaria
16:27, 13.12.2024
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó, visits Bulgaria
16:27, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 30,000 victims of the BETL pyramid scheme - only 30 alerts in the Ministry of Interior
15:17, 13.12.2024
30,000 victims of the BETL pyramid scheme - only 30 alerts in the Ministry of Interior
15:17, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 GERB-UDF leader Borissov: We will hold talks with DB, BSP and TISP
14:17, 13.12.2024
GERB-UDF leader Borissov: We will hold talks with DB, BSP and TISP
14:17, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
