A tram derails and crashes into a pole near Sofia's Central Railway Station on March 26. There were no injuries in the accident, the police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be clarified, but it is likely due to a technical malfunction, Sofia Municipality said.

Traffic in the area is proceeding normally. Public transport is running without delays, but the affected tram lines 6 and 7, are running with a deviation from the route.