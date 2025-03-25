БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Какво знаем за двете българки, заподозрени в шпионаж в...
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
Радостин Василев: Стана ми мъчно, Киселова предложи...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Евробарометър: Рекордно високо доверие в ЕС, българите...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Израел отхвърли твърденията на ООН, че танков снаряд е...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Нови сблъсъци с полицията в Турция - гумени куршуми и...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Turkey and Bulgaria to step up energy cooperation after the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Запази

The Turkish Minister of Trade is visiting Bulgaria

турция българия засилват сътрудничеството сферата енергетиката края войната русия украйна

Turkey expects cooperation in the energy sector with Bulgaria to increase after the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This statement was made by Turkey's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, who is visiting Bulgaria with a business delegation consisting of more than 20 Turkish companies. Before meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Ömer Bolat and Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy, Petar Dilov, opened a business forum in Sofia on March 25.

"Bulgaria and Turkey's business communities have faced and continue to face serious challenges caused by the pandemic and military conflicts. Nevertheless, it is an indisputable fact that business relations are developing positively and are yielding very good results," said Minister of Economy Petar Dilov.

"Bulgaria and Turkey are not just neighbours. For Turkey, Bulgaria is the gateway to Europe and the Balkans, and a very valuable neighbour. And for Bulgaria, Turkey is the gateway to Asia and the Middle East. Political and diplomatic relations are excellent," said Turkey's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat.

Innovation, digital infrastructure, green and low-carbon energy technologies, and cooperation in the defence industry were the main topics of discussion between the Turkish minister and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. The two also discussed cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of migration – an issue that is important not only for Bulgaria but for the entire European Union. Opportunities for collaboration in the defence industry were also explored. Turkey is the second-largest importer to Bulgaria, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $8 billion, with the goal of reaching $10 billion within the next 2-3 years.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
1
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
Почернелите ледници на Ливингстън
2
Почернелите ледници на Ливингстън
Левовете в евро - как ще се превалутират заплатите ни?
3
Левовете в евро - как ще се превалутират заплатите ни?
Би Би Си обяви имената на българките, участвали в руска шпионска мрежа
4
Би Би Си обяви имената на българките, участвали в руска шпионска мрежа
Цигарите поскъпват от 1 май
5
Цигарите поскъпват от 1 май
Георги Милков: Няма кой да направи независимо разследване за смъртта на българина в Газа
6
Георги Милков: Няма кой да направи независимо разследване за...

Най-четени

По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
1
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
2
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
3
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
4
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
България отстъпи пред Република Ирландия
5
България отстъпи пред Република Ирландия
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
6
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова

More from: Bulgaria

European Public Prosecutor's Office accused the mayor of Petrich for fraud with EU funds
European Public Prosecutor's Office accused the mayor of Petrich for fraud with EU funds
After the death of Bulgarian Marin Marinov – mutual accusations between the UN and Israel After the death of Bulgarian Marin Marinov – mutual accusations between the UN and Israel
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Eight months later, the causes of the explosions at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin have been revealed Eight months later, the causes of the explosions at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin have been revealed
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Participants in Tripartite Cooperation Council agreed on the need for reforms in the Ministry of Interior Participants in Tripartite Cooperation Council agreed on the need for reforms in the Ministry of Interior
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is among Bulgaria's leading economic partners Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is among Bulgaria's leading economic partners
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ