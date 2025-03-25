Turkey and Bulgaria to step up energy cooperation after the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine

Turkey expects cooperation in the energy sector with Bulgaria to increase after the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This statement was made by Turkey's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, who is visiting Bulgaria with a business delegation consisting of more than 20 Turkish companies. Before meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Ömer Bolat and Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy, Petar Dilov, opened a business forum in Sofia on March 25.

"Bulgaria and Turkey's business communities have faced and continue to face serious challenges caused by the pandemic and military conflicts. Nevertheless, it is an indisputable fact that business relations are developing positively and are yielding very good results," said Minister of Economy Petar Dilov.



"Bulgaria and Turkey are not just neighbours. For Turkey, Bulgaria is the gateway to Europe and the Balkans, and a very valuable neighbour. And for Bulgaria, Turkey is the gateway to Asia and the Middle East. Political and diplomatic relations are excellent," said Turkey's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat.

Innovation, digital infrastructure, green and low-carbon energy technologies, and cooperation in the defence industry were the main topics of discussion between the Turkish minister and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. The two also discussed cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of migration – an issue that is important not only for Bulgaria but for the entire European Union. Opportunities for collaboration in the defence industry were also explored. Turkey is the second-largest importer to Bulgaria, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $8 billion, with the goal of reaching $10 billion within the next 2-3 years.





