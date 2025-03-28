Bulgaria will officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12

On April 12, Bulgaria will officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet. The aircraft will arrive under its own power, with aerial refueling, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said on March 28.

The initial announcement of the jet's arrival was made by the Deputy Chief of Defence, Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev.

Thus, with a two-year delay, the first eight aircraft are expected to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of 2025.

However, the saga of acquiring these jets spans nearly two decades. The first steps were taken following Bulgaria's accession to NATO in 2004.

At that time, the goal was to have a squadron of up to 20 multi-role fighter jets, equipped with modern electronics and appropriate armament, in place between 2006 and 2015.