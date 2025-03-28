БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Жертвите на земетресението в Мианмар вероятно са хиляди
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Времето през април: От -3° до 33°
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Запали се сметището край великотърновското село Шереметя...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Кирил Петков с още едно обвинение по разследване за принуда
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
"Превърнах се в убиец на дете, без да съм...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По 50 лв. за Великден ще получат 687 000 пенсионери
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
7,7 по Рихтер в Мианмар: Властите в Тайланд обявиха...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
"Европа и лидерите ѝ мълчат": Протестиращи в...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Какви са симптомите и как да се предпазим от...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Товарен кораб и танкер се сблъскаха край бреговете на Англия
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria will officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази
полска фирма ремонтира двигателя българските изтребители миг
Снимка: Снимката е илюстративна

On April 12, Bulgaria will officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet. The aircraft will arrive under its own power, with aerial refueling, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said on March 28.

The initial announcement of the jet's arrival was made by the Deputy Chief of Defence, Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev.

Thus, with a two-year delay, the first eight aircraft are expected to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of 2025.

However, the saga of acquiring these jets spans nearly two decades. The first steps were taken following Bulgaria's accession to NATO in 2004.

At that time, the goal was to have a squadron of up to 20 multi-role fighter jets, equipped with modern electronics and appropriate armament, in place between 2006 and 2015.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

По 50 лв. за Великден ще получат 687 000 пенсионери
1
По 50 лв. за Великден ще получат 687 000 пенсионери
Путин: Ще ги довършим
2
Путин: Ще ги довършим
Какви са симптомите и как да се предпазим от менингококова инфекция - съветите на лекарите
3
Какви са симптомите и как да се предпазим от менингококова инфекция...
Силно земетресение с епицентър в Мианмар разтърси Банкок (СНИМКИ)
4
Силно земетресение с епицентър в Мианмар разтърси Банкок (СНИМКИ)
Официално: След 20-годишната сага с изтребителите - посрещат първия F-16 на 12 април
5
Официално: След 20-годишната сага с изтребителите - посрещат първия...
След препоръката на ЕК за запаси за 72 часа: Какво да сложим в раницата?
6
След препоръката на ЕК за запаси за 72 часа: Какво да сложим в...

Най-четени

Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
1
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
2
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
3
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
Батерия на хибридна кола предизвика пожар в столичния кв. "Лозенец"
4
Батерия на хибридна кола предизвика пожар в столичния кв....
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
5
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
Страхотен Тервел Замфиров стана световен шампион в паралелния слалом и при мъжете (ВИДЕО)
6
Страхотен Тервел Замфиров стана световен шампион в паралелния...

More from: Bulgaria

Customs officers found gold and currency worth over 200,000 BGN hidden in the underwear of a Ukrainian woman
Customs officers found gold and currency worth over 200,000 BGN hidden in the underwear of a Ukrainian woman
Tension in Parliament following the temporary suspension of Bulgaria's European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Tension in Parliament following the temporary suspension of Bulgaria's European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
687,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive 50 BGN Easter bonus 687,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive 50 BGN Easter bonus
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office suspended the Bulgarian EU prosecutor The European Public Prosecutor's Office suspended the Bulgarian EU prosecutor
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Five arrested for online sexual exploitation of children Five arrested for online sexual exploitation of children
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
MRF-New Beginning leader Peevski: I will report "the personal hand-picked prosecutor of Kiril Petkov" to the Prosecutor's Office MRF-New Beginning leader Peevski: I will report "the personal hand-picked prosecutor of Kiril Petkov" to the Prosecutor's Office
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ