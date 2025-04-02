БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev presented municipality's programme "Vision for Vitosha"

кметът софия васил терзиев представи програмата общината визия витоша
Снимка: BNT

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev presented to the public and all interested parties the municipality's programme "Vision for Vitosha". Petition for support of the project can be found at: vitosha.me.

A priority for the municipality is the Simeonovski ski lift, with a deadline for its restoration by the owner, “Vitosha Ski,” set for the end of the summer. If this is not accomplished, Terziev announced Plan B – the restoration of the Dragalevski lift.

In addition to the future development and restoration of the lifts, as well as their integration into a network, the meeting also presented the vision for easy access to the mountain. The idea is to create a “green corridor” along the Dragalevska River, allowing access to the mountain entirely by foot.

The construction of new bike paths, paragliding sites, and the restoration of the “Brezovitsa” water treatment station are also part of the proposals for the development of Vitosha.

BNT: How are the talks with the investors "Vitosha Ski" going?

Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia: “We have received assurances from them that they are serious in their intention to replace the lifts. They are waiting for several things to happen, such as the adoption of the management plan, which is 10 years late, and the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) needs to do its part. There are discussions regarding amendments to the Forestry Law. We also need to find a way to begin modernising all the facilities.”

