Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev presented municipality's programme "Vision for Vitosha"

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev presented to the public and all interested parties the municipality's programme "Vision for Vitosha". Petition for support of the project can be found at: vitosha.me.

A priority for the municipality is the Simeonovski ski lift, with a deadline for its restoration by the owner, “Vitosha Ski,” set for the end of the summer. If this is not accomplished, Terziev announced Plan B – the restoration of the Dragalevski lift.

In addition to the future development and restoration of the lifts, as well as their integration into a network, the meeting also presented the vision for easy access to the mountain. The idea is to create a “green corridor” along the Dragalevska River, allowing access to the mountain entirely by foot.

The construction of new bike paths, paragliding sites, and the restoration of the “Brezovitsa” water treatment station are also part of the proposals for the development of Vitosha.

BNT: How are the talks with the investors "Vitosha Ski" going?