Bulgarian Air Force's first F-16 fighter jet arrived in Bulgaria, seven more aircraft expected by the end of the year (OVERVIEW)

Today, April 2, the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet arrived in Bulgaria. The aircraft landed on the newly renovated runway at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, where it was welcomed by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov. The F-16 Block 70 aircraft has a wide range of capabilities and is compatible with NATO systems. Its official presentation will take place on April 12.

After 35 years, Bulgaria once again has a new combat aircraft. The first F-16 landed at Graf Ignatievo Air Base exactly at 14:29 on April 2, 2025. Before landing, the aircraft flew over the runway several times as a greeting to all those present. The plane was piloted by an instructor from the U.S. Air Force.

On the day that Bulgaria marks 21 years of NATO membership, the first F-16 Block 70, manufactured for the Bulgarian Air Force, landed on the renovated and repaired runway at Graf Ignatievo Air Base. While still in the air, the aircraft was met and escorted by a MiG-29 piloted by the new commander of the Air Force, Major General Nikolai Rusev. On the ground, the modern multi-role fighter jet was awaited by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister: "For 35 years, Bulgaria has not acquired a new aircraft, and now we are receiving the first of the most modern fighter jets in combat aviation, which have counterparts around the world." Atanas Zapryanov - Minister of Defence:We are starting a new era today for our Air Force capabilities. I wish success in the flights and good health."

The first F-16 that arrived today is a dual-cockpit model, capable of being flown by two people. It is equipped with modern avionics and one of the most advanced engines.

Major Alexander Velinov – Pilot: "This is the most powerful engine ever installed on an F-16. It generates 13,000 kilogrammes of thrust, with a completely new radar that operates on a new method, not Doppler-based. It’s a completely new technology, much more reliable, with better characteristics and quality."

The second F-16 is expected to arrive later this month, with the remaining six aircraft expected by the end of the year. For the fighter jets, under the first agreement with the U.S. government, Bulgaria paid over 2.2 billion BGN.

Rosen Zhelyazkov - Prime Minister: "One bird does not make a spring. This is the first bird of the flock, which by the end of the year will total 8 of these aircraft. This bird arrived together with the instructor, who will help you all master the capabilities over the next two years. This is Major Jason Royko."

photos: Government of Bulgaria

A total of nine Bulgarian pilots have already been trained to fly the new fighter jets. And more than 30 Bulgarian pilots are enrolled in the F-16 programme.