Driver Who Fled Fatal Crash on Road to Sunny Beach Arrested

A 77-year-old couple were riding a moped when they were hit by a car

A 60-year-old man has been detained for causing a fatal traffic accident on the Burgas–Sunny Beach main road near Aheloy.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when a car struck a moped carrying a 77-year-old couple. Both sustained multiple injuries; the woman died en route to hospital, while her husband remains in critical condition.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene, prompting a search and the temporary closure of the road to collect debris from the crash. He was later found in Sunny Beach with the vehicle involved. Field tests for alcohol and drugs returned negative results, but the car showed signs of impact.

Police are continuing their investigation, and the main road remains closed, with traffic diverted through Aheloy.

