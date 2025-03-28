687,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive 50 BGN Easter bonus

We conducted an analysis of the 2025 budget and the possibilities for bonuses related to the upcoming Easter holidays. After an analysis by the Ministry of Finance, we held discussions with Mr. Borissov, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, and our coalition partners, and made the decision to provide Easter bonuses to 687,000 pensioners who receive the lowest pension, which is up to the poverty line of 638 BGN. The bonus will be 50 BGN. This was stated by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, who visited the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint (Bulgaria's border with Turkey) to familiarize herself with the organization of the planned reconstruction of the checkpoint.

"We are at a border checkpoint, which probably has one of the highest traffic volumes. Last year, over 1 million vehicles passed through here, and the colleagues work under extremely busy conditions. To alleviate the traffic, reconstruction will be carried out, which is expected to start in the next 3 months. The reconstruction will span a period of one year. It will ease the traffic, increase the throughput capacity, and what we all expect is greater comfort for the vehicles passing through and a positive effect on the fiscal situation," said Temenuzhka Petkova.

In her words, the implementation of the border crossing renovation project will cost 100 million BGN.

"Kapitan Andreevo is the second busiest border checkpoint in the world in terms of traffic volume," said the Director of the Customs Agency, Georgi Dimov.

He explained that the bad news is that the checkpoint is limited by a railway line to the north and the Maritsa River to the south.

After the reconstruction, the throughput capacity will increase by 25%. The project plans to build new lanes at both the entrance and the exit, expand the light vehicle traffic lanes, and introduce reversible traffic routes, added Dimov. Depending on traffic intensity and further analysis, consideration will also be given to a second terminal.

In response to a reporter's question, Dimov stated that, in cooperation with the Border Police, an organisation has been set up so that the passing vehicles will not be affected by the construction work. The expectation is that the works will be completed by the beginning of the next summer season, when traffic increases.

When asked about the future state-owned company and the sale of essential goods at the post offices, Petkova responded that any measure aimed at providing better prices for consumers should be allowed to proceed. However, Petkova emphasised that the Bulgarian Post is not mentioned in the Budget Law, and a state company for carrying out this activity has not yet been established.