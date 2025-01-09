НОВИНИ
Vanya Stefanova was elected Deputy Prosecutor General

ваня стефанова избрана заместник главен прокурор
Снимка: Archive/BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:43, 09.01.2025
EN
The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council appointed Vanya Stefanova as Deputy Prosecutor General (SJC). The decision was voted unanimously. The decision was made following a proposal by Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

The member of the college Kalina Chapkanova said that this proposal was late because Sarafov has worked for a long time with only one deputy - Elena Karakasheva. She pointed out that three deputy positions remain vacant, significantly hindering Sarafov's work as Acting Prosecutor General, Chapkanova said.

Chapkanova cited data indicating that Stefanova meets all the criteria for the appointment.

Currently, Vanya Stefanova heads the specialized department at the Supreme Prosecutor's Office.

Gergana Mutafova, also a member of the SJC, supported the proposal, emphasizing the necessity of appointing another deputy.

Source: BTA




