НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov: Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice

"Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice," We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) co-leader Kiril Petkov wrote in a Facebook post on November 26. "I was saddened to...

WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov: Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:29, 26.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

"Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice," We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) co-leader Kiril Petkov wrote in a Facebook post on November 26.

"I was saddened to see you today, colleagues from GERB, when having to choose between Bulgaria or Peevski, you chose Peevski! You justified his bludgeons as well: oh, how acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, Peevski's bludgeon, should remain on his post," the post reads.

"It is a privilege to stand side by side with free people. We continue to work towards the dream of a state governed by the rule of law," Petkov wrote.

GERB leader Borissov "with relief" declined to be Prime Minister-designate, stating he does not want to deal with "broken state"

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още EN

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
22:21, 27.11.2024
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
21:09, 27.11.2024
Още от: Politics
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Топ 24
Най-четени
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни от ЕС заради правилата за киберсигурност
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни...
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Хуан Кабал претърпя операция
Хуан Кабал претърпя операция
11 отбора с гарантирано място на Евробаскет 2025 при мъжете
11 отбора с гарантирано място на Евробаскет 2025 при мъжете