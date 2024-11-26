WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov: Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice

"Dependence in politics has turned out to be the biggest vice," We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) co-leader Kiril Petkov wrote in a Facebook post on November 26.

"I was saddened to see you today, colleagues from GERB, when having to choose between Bulgaria or Peevski, you chose Peevski! You justified his bludgeons as well: oh, how acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, Peevski's bludgeon, should remain on his post," the post reads.

"It is a privilege to stand side by side with free people. We continue to work towards the dream of a state governed by the rule of law," Petkov wrote.

GERB leader Borissov "with relief" declined to be Prime Minister-designate, stating he does not want to deal with "broken state"

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News