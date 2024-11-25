WCC-DB: GERB leader Borissov as PM Is "Completely Unacceptable Proposal"

The only solution to overcome the severe political crisis is to unlock the work of the Parliament and form a pro-European government, led by a neutral prime minister, equally distant from all political entities, ensuring the complete isolation of Peevski from all positions of power in the country, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria said on November 25 in a position issued to the media.

They emphasized that this is the mandate given to them by their voters.

"For us, Boyko Borissov as Prime Minister of Bulgaria is an absolutely unacceptable proposal. We declare that we will not participate in any trading of posts.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Borissov's main goal is to block the work of the National Assembly in order to prevent the election of Borislav Sarafov as Prosecutor General for the next seven years. We will not allow this.

If GERB decides to discuss a 'sanitary cordon' and the removal of Peevski's influence - which we have always identified as necessary conditions for our country to move forward and emerge from the crisis - we are available for such a discussion," the WCC-DB position reads.

