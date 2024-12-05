WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) on December 5 submitted a request to the Constitutional Court to interpret the text of paragraph 23 of the Constitution, according to which the current composition of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) can elect the Prosecutor General and the President of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC).

Lena Borislavova, MP of WCC-DB: "With the draft of the law we will be tabling today, we will explicitly provide in the text of the law that the three senior magistrates cannot artificially extend their term of office with or without the assistance of the SJC, and additionally any interim will be limited to hold that office within 6 months, so as not to end up with a full term outside any reasonable procedures."

Vasil Pandov, of WCC-DB: "There is a lot of case law from the Court of Human Rights that judicial bodies with expired terms should not elect leadership within the judicial system, he said.

He also mentioned an ongoing case at the European Court of Justice, with the Advocate General's preliminary opinion supporting this position. Pandov emphasized that a decision from Bulgaria's Constitutional Court should be awaited, and suggested that the President could refrain from signing any decree until the Constitutional Court's ruling is issued.

