Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria

For the third day in a row, the situation with the electricity supply in four municipalities - Samokov, Lovech, Troyan and Teteven remains critical. Eight villages in Troyan and seven in Samokov are still without electricity. The power outages are primarily due to trees fallen from the heavy snow on the power lines. The situation is most severe in the villages of Novo Selo and Shipochane, Samokov municipality, where it is currently unclear when the electicity supply will be restored.

In Troyan municiplaity, there were power outages in 21 villages during the Christmas holidays. There were also issues with mobile neworks, the mayor of the municipality Donka Mihailova said, and yesterday with the water supply as well.

Mayor Mihaylova described the situation, saying, "People in the municipality spent the Christmas holidays in a rather unusual romance, in darkness, some without heating. It was especially difficult for bedridden individuals and those living alone, who needed individual support."

Currently eight villages are still without electricity and in two of the largest villages, only certain streets still do not have electricity.

"We believe that this situation is not normal, that every year the problems are getting worse, which is reason enough for the state to take a serious look at the state of the power grid," Mayor Donka Mihailova added.

Seven villages in the Samokov region are currently without electricity. For two, Shipochane and Novo Selo, the crisis continues for a third day. Power lines are down there, there are fallen poles.

"The utility company has not committed to a timeline for resolving the outages in these villages. We are in constant contact with the village mayors, and I have requested 'Electrohold' to send additional teams. There are teams from neighboring municipalities working on the ground, but unfortunately, the situation in these two villages remains unresolved," explained Samokov Mayor Angel Dzhorgov.

In addition to no electricity, there is no mobile connection. The other three villages are in the foothills of Rila - Govedartsi, Majara and Beli Iskar.

"For there I have an assurance from the teams of "ERM West" that today within noon or early afternoon the electricity supply will be restored. They several times turned on the power there, as it is a matter of various local breakdowns", the mayor of the municipality of Samokov.

"It's good that there are no people out in the cold in the affected villages, as they are heated by wood," Mayor Angel Dzhorgov said.

According to Viktor Stanchev, Chief Operating Officer of "ERM West," 32 emergency teams have been dispatched to the four municipalities most severely affected.

"The good news is that the snowfall has stopped, allowing us to progress along the power lines. The main issue is fallen trees, which need to be cleared from the power lines," explained Stanchev.

In total, about 15-16 villages remain without power, according to Angel Dzhorgov.

