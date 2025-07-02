БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
World's Largest Surface Water Monitoring Project to Be Carried Out on the Danube River

от БНТ
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
река дунав извърши мащабният проект наблюдение повърхностни води света
Снимка: BTA/archive

The largest surface water monitoring project in the world will take place on the Danube river. This was announced by the press centre of the Ministry of Environment and Water on July 2. The initiative is part of the Joint Danube Survey (JDS), whose fifth edition—JDS5—officially began on June 1 in Vienna. The JDS takes place every six years.

The Joint Survey supports the harmonized assessment of water quality among Danube countries in accordance with the EU Water Framework Directive, which aims to achieve good ecological and chemical status of Europe’s waters. According to the Ministry, JDS5 builds upon the previous four surveys (conducted in 2001, 2007, 2013, and 2019), and as of July 1, 49 core sampling sites across 14 countries are participating.

One of the project's goals is to collect data on pollutants and substances not regularly monitored in national programmes. Another objective is to ensure data comparability between Danube countries to facilitate more effective decision-making and water protection efforts. The project also seeks to engage citizens, students, and communities in water conservation through citizen science programs and digital initiatives.

"The Danube flows through 14 countries, and its basin covers an area of 817,000 square kilometers, thereby connecting tens of millions of people along its course and uniting diverse languages, cultures, and histories," said Atanas Kostadinov, Deputy Minister of Environment and Water, and Bulgaria’s representative to the International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR).

"We place particular value on the contribution of the JDS5 program for the exchange of experience and knowledge with other Danube countries," he noted, as quoted by the Ministry's press office.

Kostadinov recalled that Bulgaria has been a member of the ICPDR since its establishment, adding that the country takes pride in the fact that the Convention on Cooperation for the Protection and Sustainable Use of the Danube River was signed in Sofia on June 29, 1994.

Photos by BTA archive

"Through JDS5, we are implementing the world’s largest surface water monitoring project, alongside 13 other Danube countries," said Austrian Federal Minister Norbert Totschnig, adding that more than 1,000 leading experts from over 100 institutions will analyse the river at 108 monitoring locations using advanced methods to detect thousands of substances.

"JDS5 is a prime example of the best in cross-border cooperation," said Lidija Globevnik, President of the International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River.

According to Birgit Vogel, the Commission’s Executive Secretary, the study presents an opportunity "to explore the stories and the hidden science beneath the surface, in order to better understand the environment and its significance, and to shape the future of the Danube together."

In June, the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River opened access to its vessels in celebration of Danube Day – June 29. For the first time, members of the public and visitors had the opportunity to board and tour the specialised vessels "Danube" and "Osam", which the agency uses to carry out hydrographic, navigational, and maintenance activities along the river.

Последвайте ни

