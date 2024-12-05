94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery

At a meeting on December 5, the Council of Ministers approved additional expenses to the size of BGN 94,166,480 for prevention, managment and overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, the caretaker government’s press office announced.

The Council passed a decree authorizing the allocation of additional funds and transfers from the reserve, in accordance with the 2024 State Budget Act. These funds will be used for unforeseen and/or urgent expenditures necessary to address disaster prevention, management, and recovery efforts.

