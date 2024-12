A man and two children died after a crash near the village of Sopot

Two children and a man died after a serious accident near the village of Sopot, on the Sofia - Varna road on December 6.

The accident was reproted to the emergency number shortly after 6 pm. It was a multi-vehicle crash between three cars.

The most probable cause was improper overtaking.

The road between Mikre and Bulgarski Izvor is temporarily closed in both directions. Traffic police are directing traffic on a detour route.

