After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition

A blood donation campaign was organised for the two men

разчистват района локорско тежкия инцидент два товарни влака снимки
Снимка:
15:02, 17.01.2025
Two of the people injured in the serious train accident on Wednesday, January 15, remain in critical condition. They are being treated at the "Sveta Anna" and "ISUL" hospitals in Sofia. A blood donation campaign has been organised for the two men.

The head-on collision between a diesel and an electric train occurred in the section between Svetrachenne and Kremikovtzi stations near Sofia.

A total of six people were injured and two died in the accident. The other four injured had minor injuries and were released after examinations at the Military Medical Academy (VMA) and "Pirogov" emergency hospital.

    An investigation is underway to determine whether the cause of the head-on crash was due to technical failure or human error.

    The owner of the private freight company stated that he had repeatedly warned about irregularities.

    The causes of the tragedy are still being clarified, but experts are linking the incident to a lack of investment and underfunding in railway transport.

